BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Feb 1 Ameriprise Financial Inc
* Ameriprise financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.73
* Q4 earnings per share $2.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $3.1 billion
* Ameriprise Financial Inc says total retail client assets increased to a record $479 billion for Q4
* Ameriprise Financial Inc says wrap net inflows were $3.3 billion in quarter
* Ameriprise Financial Inc-At quarter end total assets under management and administration were $787 billion versus $777 billion at Q4 2015 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business