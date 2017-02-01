Feb 1 Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.73

* Q4 earnings per share $2.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $3.1 billion

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says total retail client assets increased to a record $479 billion for Q4

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says wrap net inflows were $3.3 billion in quarter

* Ameriprise Financial Inc-At quarter end total assets under management and administration were $787 billion versus $777 billion at Q4 2015 end