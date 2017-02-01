Feb 1 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Black Knight Financial Services announces three-year 10 million share repurchase program

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- Repurchase program authorizes company to purchase its common stock from time to time through February 2, 2020