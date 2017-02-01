BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Feb 1 Civeo Corp
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
* Says offering 20.0 million common shares
* Civeo Corp- Civeo expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business