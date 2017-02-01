Feb 1 PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of approximately 341 mmboe and full-year 2016 production increase of 44% to 22.2 MMBoe

* PDC Energy announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of approximately 341 mmboe and full-year 2016 production increase of 44% to 22.2 MMBoe

* PDC Energy Inc - Year-end 2016 proved reserves of 341.4 million barrels of oil equivalent

* PDC Energy Inc - Estimated 2016 production of 22.2 MMBoe, a 44% increase over 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: