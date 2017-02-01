Feb 1 Houlihan Lokey Inc -

* Houlihan Lokey reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent to $248 million

* Increased dividend by 18% to $0.20 per share for q4 fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S