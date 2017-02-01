Feb 1 CACI International Inc -

* CACI reports results for its fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 revenue $1.06 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue $4,150 million - $4,300 million

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.18 - $6.45

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.28, revenue view $4.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S