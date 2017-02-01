UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 CACI International Inc -
* CACI reports results for its fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.69
* Q2 revenue $1.06 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue $4,150 million - $4,300 million
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.18 - $6.45
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.28, revenue view $4.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)