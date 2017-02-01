Feb 1 Clifton Bancorp Inc -

* Announces financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016; declares cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Net interest income increased by $686,000, to $7.1 million for Q3 as compared to $6.4 million for q3 2015

