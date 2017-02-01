Feb 1 Cirrus Logic Inc -

* Cirrus logic reports Q3 revenue of $523 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.87

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 revenue $523 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $300 million to $340 million

* Sees q4 2017 gaap gross margin to be between 48 percent and 50 percent

* Q4 revenue view $334.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S