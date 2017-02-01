Feb 1 CBL & Associates Properties Inc -

* Says total portfolio occupancy at December 31, 2016 was 94.8%, representing an increase of 120 basis points from prior year-end

* Reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Says same-center noi increased 0.3% for q4 and 2.3% for year ended December 31, 2016, over prior-year periods

* Average gross rent per square foot increased 11.5% for stabilized mall leases signed in Q4 2016 and 7.6% for full-year 2016 over prior rate

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $2.26 to $2.33

* Says assuming same-center NOI growth of 0.0% - 1.5% in 2017