* Reports record quarterly revenue of $893 million and record quarterly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94

* Q4 revenue $893 million versus I/B/E/S view $830.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $725 million to $775 million

* Says expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in 2017 Q1 to be equal to or slightly below 2016 q1

* Expect number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 Q1 to increase in a mid to high-single digit range over 2016 q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $741.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 q1 to increase in a mid to high-single digit range over 2016 q1