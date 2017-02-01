UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Kimball Electronics Inc :
* Kimball electronics, inc. Reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 sales $230 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)