Feb 1 Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* FNF Group reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.83 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.71, pre-tax title margin of 19.5 pct and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.8 pct; $97 million pre-tax credit recorded to claims loss expense and claims provision reduced

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus $1.9 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S