Feb 1 Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* Fnfv reports fourth quarter 2016 results with $916 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 220,000 shares of common stock in fourth quarter

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $339 million versus $351 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 5 percent