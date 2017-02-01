BRIEF-HF Group says Q1 net interest income at 797.6 mln shillings
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
Feb 1 Fidelity National Financial Inc :
* Fnfv reports fourth quarter 2016 results with $916 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 220,000 shares of common stock in fourth quarter
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $339 million versus $351 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA