BRIEF-HF Group says Q1 net interest income at 797.6 mln shillings
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
Feb 1 Avalonbay Communities Inc
* Avalonbay Communities, Inc. Announces 2016 operating results, 5.2 pct dividend increase and initial 2017 financial outlook
* Q4 FFO per share $2.09
* Q4 core FFO per share $2.12
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q1 projected ffo per share $2.09 - $2.15
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q1 projected core ffo per share $2.06 - $2.12
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - declared a dividend for q1 of 2017 of $1.42 per share on company's common stock
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $8.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 projected ffo per share $8.59 - $8.99
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees 2017 projected core ffo per share $8.44 - $8.84
* Sees 2017 projected core ffo per share $8.44 - $8.84
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA