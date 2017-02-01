Feb 1 Tredegar Corp :

* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries

* Tredegar Corp - deal for $92 million

* Tredegar Corp - acquisition will be funded using tredegar's existing revolving credit facility

* Tredegar Corp says acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to Tredegar's consolidated ongoing earnings