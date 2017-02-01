Feb 1 Metlife Inc -

* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $1.94

* Qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.4 billion, down 1 percent over Q4 of 2015

* Q4 total operating revenue $17,203 million versus $17,111 million last year

* Qtrly net investment income was $5.0 billion, up 4 percent

* Quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $49.83 per share, down 3 percent from $51.15 at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q4 net loss includes $3.2 billion, after tax, in net derivative losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: