UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Corium International Inc -
* Announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds for product development and general corporate purposes, which may include funding research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)