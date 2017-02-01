Feb 1 Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord reports Q3 FY2017 financial results and affirms FY2017 operating outlook

* Q3 sales $452 million versus i/b/e/s view $456.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.30

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.66

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S