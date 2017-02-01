UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord reports Q3 FY2017 financial results and affirms FY2017 operating outlook
* Q3 sales $452 million versus i/b/e/s view $456.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.30
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.66
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)