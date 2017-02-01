Feb 1 Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $669 million

* Q1 revenue view $472.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $450 million to $480 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc - quarter-end backlog of $2.47 billion was up 34 pct year over year

* Tetra Tech Inc- company has $190 million remaining under previously approved $200 million share repurchase program

* Tetra Tech- initial priorities established by new administration represent additional opportunities for tetra tech in all areas of u.s. Infrastructure

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $502.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S