Feb 1 Tetra Tech Inc
* Tetra Tech reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $669 million
* Q1 revenue view $472.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $450 million to $480 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tetra Tech Inc - quarter-end backlog of $2.47 billion was
up 34 pct year over year
* Tetra Tech Inc- company has $190 million remaining under
previously approved $200 million share repurchase program
* Tetra Tech- initial priorities established by new
administration represent additional opportunities for tetra tech
in all areas of u.s. Infrastructure
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $502.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
