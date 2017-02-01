Feb 1 Eastgroup Properties Inc

* Eastgroup Properties announces fourth quarter and year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.21 to $4.31

* Quarterly funds from operations of $1.08 per share

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S