Feb 1 Murphy USA Inc

* Murphy USA Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total retail gallons declined 0.7 pct to 1.07 billion gallons for the network in q4 2016

* Quarterly total revenues $3.06 billion versus $2.93 billion

* Murphy USA Inc quarterly volumes on an apsm basis declined 5.9 pct versus prior year quarter and quarterly retail fuel margins declined from 12.4 cpg to 10.6 cpg

* Q4 revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million to $300 million

* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 net income $140 million to $190 million