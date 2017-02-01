UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
Feb 1 Murphy USA Inc
* Murphy USA Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total retail gallons declined 0.7 pct to 1.07 billion gallons for the network in q4 2016
* Quarterly total revenues $3.06 billion versus $2.93 billion
* Murphy USA Inc quarterly volumes on an apsm basis declined 5.9 pct versus prior year quarter and quarterly retail fuel margins declined from 12.4 cpg to 10.6 cpg
* Q4 revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million to $300 million
* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 net income $140 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)