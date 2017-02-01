Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co. names Fran Horowitz chief executive officer and Joanne C. Crevoiserat chief operating officer

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Joanne Crevoiserat, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Horowitz will also join company's board of directors.

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Arthur Martinez will continue in role of executive chairman

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - with Horowitz's appointment, office of chairman, which has been leading company since december 2014, has been dissolved