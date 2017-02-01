UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
Feb 1 Owens-Illinois Inc
* Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; entering next phase of transformational journey as company delivers strong financial performance for 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.43 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.64 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Owens-Illinois Inc - "looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in our top-line and bottom-line results"
* Owens-Illinois Inc - in Q4, company incurred restructuring and impairment charges of $110 million
* Owens-Illinois Inc- expects earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings, for full year 2017 to be in range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share
* Owens-Illinois sees cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be about $730 million and adjusted free cash flow to be about $365 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
