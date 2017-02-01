Feb 1 Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited -

* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces increase to bought deal financing

* Western Investment Company of Canada Limited agreed with syndicate of underwriters to increase size of previously announced $7.5 million bought deal offering

* Pursuant to upsized deal terms, underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 16.6 million shares at $0.65 per share