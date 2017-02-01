Feb 1 West Corp :

* West corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $567.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.80

* West Corp sees 2017 revenue $2,286 million - $2,362 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $564.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West Corp - adjusted organic revenue growth slowed in q4 to 0.7 percent, primarily due to a decline in conferencing revenue

* West Corp - sees 2017 earnings per share $2.07 - $2.31

* West Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures $100 - $130 million

* West Corp - sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.76 - $3.00

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating income, EBITDA were negatively impacted by $8.4 million restructuring charge due to workforce reduction plan implemented in quarter

* West Corp- for 2017, including negative impact of foreign currency,expect revenue in our conferencing,collaboration business to decrease 3-5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: