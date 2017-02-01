Feb 1 Black Hills Corp :

* Black Hills Corp. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.45 to $3.65

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.07

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Hills Corp - South Dakota Electric's 144-mile transmission line remains on track for completion in first half of 2017

* Black Hills Corp- reaffirming its guidance for 2017 earnings

* Sees 2017 capital spending of $324 million