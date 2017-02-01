BRIEF-HF Group says Q1 net interest income at 797.6 mln shillings
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
Feb 1 Markel Corp -
* Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Deal for $250 million
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
* Deal value includes a three-year earn out
* SureTec will become part of Markel's specialty division and US Insurance segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA