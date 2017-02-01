Feb 1 MDU Resources Group Inc -

* MDU Resources reports 2016 earnings, initiates guidance for 2017

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Construction materials had record year-end backlog of $538 million, which is 10 percent higher than previous record year-end backlog

* Mdu Resources Group Inc - "We are optimistic about what we anticipate will be positive impacts from potential tax reform"

* Qtrly operating revenues $1,016.1 million versus $1,016.8 million

* "Optimistic" about positive impacts from potential incremental infrastructure spending proposed by country's new administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: