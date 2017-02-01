Feb 1 DragonWave Inc -

* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners

* Says updated plan reduces operating costs by 30%, to achieve cash flow break even at anticipated revenue and margin levels

* Says reductions are focused on discontinued legacy products, streamlining G&A expenses, and deemphasizing lower margin regions

* Says plan has been presented to DragonWave's key lenders with goal of increased financing flexibility to execute plan