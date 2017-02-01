UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 DragonWave Inc -
* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
* Says updated plan reduces operating costs by 30%, to achieve cash flow break even at anticipated revenue and margin levels
* Says reductions are focused on discontinued legacy products, streamlining G&A expenses, and deemphasizing lower margin regions
* Says plan has been presented to DragonWave's key lenders with goal of increased financing flexibility to execute plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)