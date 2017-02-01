Feb 1 Dundee Energy Ltd -

* Announces forbearance agreement in respect of Dundee Energy Limited partnership credit facilities

* Lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising their enforcement rights and remedies in respect of credit facilities until May 15, 2017

* Forbearance agreement also provides an operating facility of $58 million and maturity date for credit facilities shall be May 15, 2017

* Agreement also requires Dundee Energy Limited partnership to take certain actions with respect to previously announced strategic review