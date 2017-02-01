UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Dundee Energy Ltd -
* Announces forbearance agreement in respect of Dundee Energy Limited partnership credit facilities
* Lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising their enforcement rights and remedies in respect of credit facilities until May 15, 2017
* Forbearance agreement also provides an operating facility of $58 million and maturity date for credit facilities shall be May 15, 2017
* Agreement also requires Dundee Energy Limited partnership to take certain actions with respect to previously announced strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)