UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco announces quarterly dividend and new share repurchase authorization
* Tenneco Inc says board authorized repurchase of up to $400 million of company's outstanding common stock over next three years
* Tenneco Inc says intends to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)