Feb 1 FlexShopper Inc -

* FlexShopper reports preliminary unaudited 2016 revenues and lease originations

* Fy preliminary total revenues increased from $20.7 million in 2015 to approximately $48.0 million in 2016, a 130 pct increase

* Fy preliminary lease originations increased from 39,565 in 2015 to approximately 75,000 in 2016, a 90 pct increase