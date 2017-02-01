BRIEF-B2holding acquires a non-performing credit portfolio from Banca Sella
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA
Feb 1 FlexShopper Inc -
* FlexShopper reports preliminary unaudited 2016 revenues and lease originations
* Fy preliminary total revenues increased from $20.7 million in 2015 to approximately $48.0 million in 2016, a 130 pct increase
* Fy preliminary lease originations increased from 39,565 in 2015 to approximately 75,000 in 2016, a 90 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA
* March quarter loss 8.8 million rupees versus loss 25.9 million rupees year ago