Feb 1 EP Energy Corp :

* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025

* EP Energy Corp says size of offering was also increased from $600.0 million to $1,000.0 million

* EP Energy Corp - pricing of unregistered offering of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025 at an issue price of 100%