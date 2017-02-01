UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Amerigas Partners LP :
* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings
* Amerigas Partners Lp - reported gaap net income attributable to Amerigas Partners for quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $92.0 million
* Amerigas Partners Lp - adjusted net income for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $99.6 million compared to adjusted net income of $86.5 million
* Qtrly revenues $677.2 million versus $644.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)