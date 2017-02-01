Feb 1 Amerigas Partners LP :

* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings

* Amerigas Partners Lp - reported gaap net income attributable to Amerigas Partners for quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $92.0 million

* Amerigas Partners Lp - adjusted net income for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $99.6 million compared to adjusted net income of $86.5 million

* Qtrly revenues $677.2 million versus $644.1 million