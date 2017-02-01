Feb 1 UGI Corp :

* UGI reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $677.2 million versus $644.1 million

* UGI - "continues to make progress on integration of its finagaz acquisition and to see benefits of its reorganization around geographic service regions"