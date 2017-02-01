Feb 1 Weatherford International Plc -

* Weatherford reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results

* Q4 revenue $1.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion

* Q4 loss per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Additionally, $39 million of cash severance and restructuring costs were paid this quarter

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: