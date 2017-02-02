BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 1 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports January sales results
* Net sales of $9.08 billion for month of January, the four weeks ended january 29, 2017, an increase of nine percent
* Says total company January same-store sales up 7 percent
* Comparable sales for Jan excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI