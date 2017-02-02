BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 1 Parexel International Corp :
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly backlog increased 8.4% year-over-year to $5.94 billion
* Qtrly service revenue of $534.4 million, up 3.1%
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15 to $3.43
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.30 to $2.58
* Qtrly total revenue $612.2 million versus $604.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $537.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI