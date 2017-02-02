Feb 2 Ball Corp :

* Ball Corp - company reaffirms 2017 and long-term financial goals

* Ball reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.31, revenue view $10.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ball Corp - aerospace contracted backlog ended year at $1.4 billion

* "expect $150 million of transaction-related synergies to be recognized in 2017 with at least another $150 million expected by end of 2019"