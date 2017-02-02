Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc :
* Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $121.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.1 million
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share of $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- company plans to invest between $46 million and $50 million in capital expenditures in calendar year 2017
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - outlook for fiscal 2017 assumes a usd/cad exchange rate of 1.30 and average snowfall and weather conditions
* Sees FY 2017 total segment revenue in range of $555 to $585 million
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- for full fiscal year 2017, co sees adjusted ebitda in range of $129 to $136 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC