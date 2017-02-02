Feb 2 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc -

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and comprehensive restructuring plan to drive efficiencies

* Q1 sales $999.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion

* Inventory at quarter end was $907.8 million, down $4.6 million, or 0.5%, versus prior year Q1

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Expects that it will incur total aggregate charges of approximately $12 million to $14 million from restructuring plan

* Expects to recognize most of these charges in Q2 of 2017

* Now expects full year same store sales in range of flat to low-single-digit growth versus prior guidance of approximately 3%

* Capital expenditures for full fiscal year are expected in a range of $115 million to $120 million

* Quarterly same store sales growth of 0.4%

* Lowering full year same store sales outlook to a range of flat to low-single-digit growth

* Restructuring expected to generate annualized pretax benefits of $17-$19 million, with pretax benefits in fiscal 2017 of $10-$12 million

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Other cost reduction initiatives, not included in restructuring plan, expected to reduce planned opex by $20 million over remainder of FY 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: