GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Snap-on Inc -
* Snap-On announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.47
* Snap-On expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million
* Snap-On Inc quarterly organic sales up 3.6%
* Q4 sales $889.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $875.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2017, we expect to make continued progress through our snap-on value creation processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: