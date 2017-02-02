Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Richmont Mines Inc -
* 2017 guidance includes a projected increase of up to 15% in company-wide production to between 110,000 and 120,000 gold ounces
* Richmont announces 2017 guidance with Island Gold Mine positioned for another record year
* "Increase in production is expected to drive a decrease of up to 8% in cash costs both company-wide and at island gold mine"
* Sees 2017 cash costs per ounce $835 - $885
* "We are also considering strategic alternatives for Beaufor mine and other QUEBEC assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC