Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business

* Dow chemical co says under terms of purchase agreement, sk global chemical will honor certain customer and supplier contracts and other agreements

* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction, in addition to other closing conditions

* Dow chemical co - merger closing for proposed dow and dupont transaction would be expected to occur in first half of 2017

* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont expect intended business separation transactions to be about 18 months after merger close.

* Dow chemical-divestiture includes production assets in freeport, texas, tarragona, spain, associated intellectual property and product trademarks

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business