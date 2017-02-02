REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
Feb 2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder Companies reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $3.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.25 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.15
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70 excluding items
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.67
* Sees Q3 2017 sales up 5 to 6 percent
* FY 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent versus prior-year period
* FY 2017 net sales are forecasted to grow between 6 percent and 7 percent in constant currency
* Estee Lauder Companies - expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring in fiscal 2017 of about $110 million to $130 million
* Q3 net sales are forecasted to increase between 5% and 6% versus prior-year period
* Q3 net sales are forecasted to grow between 7% and 8% in constant currency
* Estee lauder -expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring and other activities in q3 of about $20 million to $30 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says negative currency impact on sales growth equates to about $.03 of earnings per share for Q3
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - "We expect sales and profit growth to further accelerate in second half of our fiscal year"
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says "plan to make targeted investments throughout balance of fiscal year to support and grow our brands"
* Estee Lauder Companies - expects to take charges related to previously approved restructuring, other activities in fiscal 2017 Q3 of about $20 million to $30 million
* Estee lauder companies inc says for 2017 foreign currency translation is expected to negatively impact sales by approximately 2 percent versus prior-year period
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.29 to $3.33 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.07 to $3.14
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $11.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
