* Merck announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $10.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.22 billion

* Merck & Co Inc - Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical sales decreased 1 percent to $8.9 billion

* Merck & Co Inc qtrly Keytruda sales $483 million versus $214 million

* Q4 Remicade sales $269 million versus $396 million

* Merck & Co Inc says Q4 Januvia/Janumet sales were $1,509 million versus $1,447 million year ago

* Merck & Co - Sees 2017 worldwide sales to be between $38.6 billion and $40.1 billion, including an about 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.85, revenue view $40.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S