Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Unitil Corp
* Unitil reports year-end earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Unitil corp-board of directors declared quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.36 per share, an increase of $0.005 per share on a quarterly basis
* Unitil corp- company estimates that warmer winter weather in 2016 negatively impacted gas sales margin by approximately $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC