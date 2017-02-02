Feb 2 Om Asset Management Plc

* Omam reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Om asset management plc - aum of $240.4 billion at december 31, 2016, up 13.2% from december 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $186.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $186.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: