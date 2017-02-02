BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland
Feb 2 Om Asset Management Plc
* Omam reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Om asset management plc - aum of $240.4 billion at december 31, 2016, up 13.2% from december 31, 2015
* Q4 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $186.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $186.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY