BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard Ltd reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $685 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.96
* Lazard ltd qtrly financial advisory operating revenue of $405 million, up 22 percent
* Lazard ltd- assets under management of $198 billion as of December 31, 2016, up 6 percent from December 31, 2015
* Lazard Ltd - net outflows of $2.7 billion for fourth-quarter 2016
* Lazard Ltd - Quarterly M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $331 million, up 17 percent from fourth-quarter 2015
* Qtrly asset management operating revenue of $275 million up 6 percent from prior-year periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY