BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc :
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 revenue $3.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY